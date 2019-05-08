TEMPLE, Texas —

Military families gathered together at the Olin E. Teague Veterans' Medical Center on South First Street in Temple Sunday. They honored their loved ones with a Last Roll Call service.

VA Chaplains read aloud nearly 350 names of veterans who passed away in the Central Texas area between March and May 2019.

"For family members, knowing that they are not alone, that somebody else is going through the same type of situation," Chief Chaplain Byron Singleton said. "They may see a neighbor that they have realized that had a death and now they have somebody that they can lean on."

The families were invited by the VA. Around 900 people attended, according to the Central Texas Veterans Health System.

Family members read memorial passages after each section of names was presented, and many stood up when their loved one was mentioned. For some, the sense of community the families shared made the grieving process a little easier.

"It felt like I wasn't alone, there were so many out there," Juanita Castillo said. "Everything was beautiful. I thought that everything that they said was very touching, very helpful, and I hope that it will stay with me forever."

"I came for my grandfather, he was my everything," Jacob Ramirez said. "Every veteran that served, every veteran should be taken into consideration."

Chaplain Singleton told Channel 6 this was the second roll call service. There will be another service held in November.

