GRAND RAPIDS - A woman says in a recently filed lawsuit that Larry Nassar drugged and raped her during a medical appointment in 1992, when she was a Michigan State University field hockey player.

Erika Davis told her coach what happened, including that the assault was videotaped, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Grand Rapids and includes her name. Her coach, Martha Ludwig, confronted Nassar about what happened and demanded and received a copy of the recording, according to the lawsuit.

George Perles, who resigned as athletic director in 1992 and is a current Michigan State University trustee, later intervened and the complaint was dropped, according to the lawsuit. Perles forced Ludwig to return the video, resign and sign a non-disclosure agreement, according to the lawsuit.

Trustees member George Perles speaks briefly at the first MSU Board of Trustees meeting since the faculty no-confidence vote. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal)

Davis says in the lawsuit that she became pregnant, that Nassar is the only person who could have been the father and that she later had a miscarriage.

MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant released a statement on the lawsuit.

"We are deeply sorry for the abuses Larry Nassar has committed and for the trauma experienced by all sexual assault survivors," she said. "Sexual abuse, assault and relationship violence are not tolerated in our campus community.

"While the protocols and procedures mentioned in this lawsuit do not reflect how sexual assault claims are handled at MSU, we are taking the allegations very seriously and looking into the situation."

In October 1992, Davis and two friends went to the MSU Police Department to file a report, according to the lawsuit.

"The police told them that since she was an athlete, she had to report it to the athletic department," her attorneys wrote in the lawsuit. "The detective explicitly told them that he was powerless to investigate anything that takes place to the athletic department and to go to the athletic department.

"Plaintiff Erika explained that the athletic department already dismissed it and the Sergeant responded that George Perles is a 'powerful man,' and she should just drop it."

Davis later had her field hockey scholarship taken away from her, according to the lawsuit.

"This proves that not only did Defendant Michigan State University have knowledge that Defendant Nassar sexually abused and sexually assaulted minors, but that it would also go to great lengths to conceal this conduct," Davis' attorneys wrote in the lawsuit.

"Defendant Michigan State University could have stopped Defendant Nassar’s conduct back in 1992, but did not."

The lawsuit names MSU, the Board of Trustees, Nassar, USA Gymnastics and others as defendants.

Messages were left seeking comment from Perles and Davis' attorneys.

Current MSU Police Chief Jim Dunlap, who said he didn't know about the lawsuit or whether the department ever received a report, said it was "nonsense" that the department would have declined to investigate because Perles or the athletic department was involved.

"It just doesn’t happen," he said. "We just don't do things that way."

Dunlap was not the police chief in 1992.

The MSU Police Department led the criminal investigation of Nassar in 2014 and 2016. The 2014 investigation ended when Ingham County prosecutors declined to issue charges. The 2016 investigation ended with state and federal convictions and hundreds of women and girls reporting that Nassar had abused them.

Nassar was a student in MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1992, although in 1986 he began working as an athletic trainer with USA Gymnastics. MSU hired him in 1997, following his work with the U.S. women's gymnastics team at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

MSU fired him in September 2016, amid an increasing number of sexual assault reports dating back years.

Nassar, 55, formerly of Holt, is serving a 60-year federal prison sentence on child pornography convictions.

He was also sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting nine girls, including one he abused outside of a medical setting.

Nassar has appealed his sentences. All of those appeals have been denied so far.

