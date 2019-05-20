CALDWELL, Texas — Family members and lawyers held a protest and press conference outside the Burleson County Sheriff's Office and Jail, Monday, searching for answers to why an African-American man was found in an Austin hospital after spending time in county jail.

Attorneys say Chester Jackson Jr, 30, was discovered in an Austin-area ICU in April, supposedly transported there by a Burleson County Deputy. They claim Jackson has taser markings on his body.

A family attorney, U.A. Lewis, said Burleson County is keeping them in the dark as to what led to Jackson's current medical condition and withholding documents related to his arrest. Lewis claims Burleson County Sheriff Thomas Norsworthy told the family he would get back to them with any information about the arrest, but has not yet provided any.

"Their time is up and we need the answers," said Lewis in Monday's press conference on the jail's front lawn.

On Wednesday, the Burleson County Sheriff's Office released its first public comment saying, "The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office denies the accusations being made against it, in regards to the Chester Jackson matter. Since this matter is pending investigation, we have no further comment at this time."

The County Attorney's Office said they would not comment while an investigation is ongoing, but did not specify who is investigating the matter.

Jackson was initially arrested on April 19th, 2019 for public intoxication, a Class C Misdemeanor. Family members say on Saturday, April 20th, an unnamed Burleson County Justice of the Peace contacted them to come pick Jackson up from jail.

Then, when family arrived, they say they were turned away and told Jackson was unstable. They claim BCSO officials said they would continue to hold Jackson.

Family members say two days later, that Monday, they were alerted that Jackson was on life support in an Austin hospital. Lawyers claim Sheriff Thomas Norsworthy told them Jackson was released that weekend, and then discovered later by a BSCO deputy and transported to the hospital.

"My son left home [and] and he was just fine," said Chester Jackson Sr, his father. "The next time I see him, he is not like he left home. And, I really want justice."

In the press conference, family said the county sheriff would not elaborate on what led to Jackson's injuries. They showed pictures of wounds discovered on Jackson's body that they believe to be from a taser.

Lewis, the Jackson family attorney, claims she filed public information act requests with the Sheriff's Department in mid-April. She said she has not received the requested documents or a notice of appeal for her request, which is required under Texas State Law.

Lewis also claims she can not find records of Jackson's magistrate hearing after his arrest or a guilty plea that the county says he entered.

KAGS reached out to the County Attorney's Office regarding the records request and magistrate records. They did not comment regarding those questions as well.

Jackson has three young children.