The now-viral local sensation fittingly named "The Leaning Tower of Dallas" is scheduled to be brought down next Monday, according to officials.

Last Sunday morning, an 11-story tower at 2828 North Haskell Ave. was supposed to be demolished, but the building did not entirely collapse.

A core shaft was left standing after an initial implosion that contained the elevator and stairwells.

Residents flocked to the scene to take creative pictures with Dallas' version of Italy's Leaning Tower of Pisa. An online petition was also created to save the structure.

But Friday, the demolition company involved, Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition, LLC, announced it secured a crane to remove the remainder of the tower between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Monday, Feb, 24.

The company is asking residents to avoid the area.

