'Let's paint the whole city' | Houston artist Donkeeboy calls for more Vanessa Guillan murals

Donkeeboy and his mother have already painted a mural honoring Guillen at Taqueria Del Sol in southeast Houston and will be painting another mural in Spring.

HOUSTON — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from July 1 when Donkeeboy and his mother painted their first mural of Vanessa Guillan*

Houston artist Donkeeboy is putting a call out for more Vanessa Guillen murals throughout the city of Houston.

Donkeeboy said he has been taken aback by Guillen's story -- specifically because he grew up in the same community as her -- and wants to do everything that he can to support her family's quest for justice.

"As somebody who wanted to risk her life for others, to serve her country, and being from my neighborhood, I felt that it was my responsibility as an artist from that neighborhood to use my platform and use my connections to push this as much as I can," Donkeeboy said.

MORE ON VANESSA GUILLAN:

Donkeeboy posted to his Instagram Friday that he is looking for walls where he can paint more Guillen murals and he also looking for artists to collaborate with.

"Let's paint the whole city!"

Donkeeboy and his mother, Donkeemom, have already painted a mural honoring Guillen at Taqueria Del Sol located at 8114 Park Pl Blvd. He and artist Franky Cardona are lined up to paint another mural in Spring at 25602 1-45 North Bldg C.