AUSTIN, Texas — LifeWorks is opening an affordable housing community for youth and young families exiting homelessness.

The Works II officially opens on Jan. 21. KVUE got a sneak peek of the site on Friday.

The 29-unit community is located in East Austin at the LifeWorks east campus, meaning those who live at The Works II are close to supportive services, like case management, through LifeWorks.

LifeWorks currently offers more than 20 programs that help homeless youth and young families become self-sufficient through categories of housing, counseling, education and workforce.

This is the second housing complex located at the LifeWorks east campus.

Franklin Fisher lives at The Works I, which has 42 units and is also on LifeWorks' east campus.

"When the apartment was revealed to me, I cried, to be honest with you," said Fisher. "Because I finally felt like I made it to a point that I had been wanting for so long."

Fisher said he became homeless at 18.

"Homeless while in high school – really tough," said Fisher.

He moved to Texas when he was 19 and quickly got connected to LifeWorks.

"It made the biggest difference, to be honest. With LifeWorks, they do their best to basically make you feel like you have a family," said Fisher.

Fisher said having a place to call his own for the past few years has helped him find his purpose. He said he, one day, hopes to work at LifeWorks and help other homeless youth.

