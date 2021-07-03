Limestone County Sheriffs respond to rumors around investigation

Sheriffs took to Instagram to respond to rumors surrounding burglary.

TEMPLE, Texas —

Limestone County Sheriff's office issued a response March 4, via Instagram, to circulating rumors' involving an ongoing investigation.

According to the Instagram post, the incident involved a person entering a residence, going into the bathroom and taking a bath. The suspect was in possession of a weapon, along with his baggage. The homeowners were there at the time of the incident, but were not threatened.

So far, investigators think the suspect was in an altered mental state and thought he was somewhere he had permission.