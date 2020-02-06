Gov. Greg Abbott plans to speak at 1 p.m. It will be streamed at the top of this article.

North Texas leaders are asking for peace and preparing for a fifth consecutive day of protests and demonstrations over the death of George Floyd while he was in Minneapolis police custody.

Gov. Greg Abbott will visit Dallas on Tuesday to address the protests and violence that have occurred in recent days and meet with a number of state and local leaders to discuss the state's response.

Abbott will join Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, their police chiefs, the Texas DPS Director and Adjutant General of the Texas National Guard at Dallas City Hall at 1 p.m.

And in Arlington, police will gather with community clergy leaders for a peace prayer in front of police headquarters at noon.

About 300 protesters who blocked the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge on Monday night will have criminal charges filed against them, Dallas police Chief Reneé Hall said Tuesday, though they were not booked into jail due to capacity issues.

She said protesters were warned not to go onto the bridge but did anyway. The chief said that though demonstrations were peaceful, the protesters still broke the law by blocking the road.

"If you break the law, we will arrest you," Hall said.

More protests are planned across North Texas for Tuesday, including locations in Dallas and Carrollton.

Follow along below for the latest updates across the region:

12:15 p.m.: Downtown Dallas Inc. tweeted protests are expected to begin around noon ahead of a news conference with Gov. Greg Abbott at Dallas City Hall.

11:30 a.m.: About 300 protesters who demonstrated on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge on Monday night will have criminal charges filed against them, Hall said during a news conference.

Officers took down the names and information of those in the crowd but did not book them into jail, Hall said, mainly due to capacity issues.

"Although peaceful, the protesters broke the law," Hall said.

It is against the law to walk in the middle of the road of a freeway overpass, she explained.

She repeatedly said during the news conference that her department would enforce the law and arrest those who did not follow it.

Hall also said police told the protesters to stop before entering the bridge and then told them to leave or they would be arrested.

"We warned them," she said. "They did not stop. They decided to take a knee on the bridge and hold their hands up and say, 'Don't shoot.'"

One person in the crowd was arrested for allegedly having an illegal handgun, Hall added.

10:15 a.m.: Arlington clergy and police will hold a prayer for peace at noon in front of police headquarters, police said.

8:45 a.m.: Dallas Chief of Police Renee Hall announced she will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at police headquarters to address the protests and call for calm and peace. The news conference comes the day after police detained about 300 peaceful protesters on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.

7 a.m.: The protests in Dallas have been an encouraging sight to see for George Floyd's family, co-counsel Lee Merritt said during an interview with WFAA. Merritt, a lawyer from Dallas, is part of the team of civil rights lawyers representing the family.

"The images coming out of Dallas of protesters peacefully marching, standing up and demanding equality not only for the Floyd family, but in the ample cases of police injustice in North Texas, the family is encouraged by that sight and we ask you all to continue," he said. "We are also asking law enforcement to avoid violence and any escalating, agitating protesters and righteous people who are standing up for their community."

Merritt also said that demonstrators should center their energy "on actions that actually impact the outcomes we're looking for" by placing pressure on the powers that be.

