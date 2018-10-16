U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and challenger U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) are squaring off tonight in The Texas Debate at KENS 5 in San Antonio.

WFAA (Dallas), KHOU (Houston), KENS (San Antonio), KVUE (Austin), KCEN (Waco), KAGS (College Station), KYTX (Tyler), KIII (Corpus Christi), KBMT-KJAC (Beaumont), KXVA (Abilene), and KIDY (San Angelo).

WFAA's Jason Whitely and KENS 5's Sarah Forgany are moderating the debate, and they'll ask questions on both international and domestic issues.

We'll be updating this blog continuously as the debate unfolds, with the latest updates at the top.

Let's get started.

Debate setup

The debate will be held at the KENS 5 studios. As you can see below, the candidates will stand at podiums, and they'll be in front of a small audience selected by each campaign.

Watch parties ready

Both campaigns are hosting watch parties in San Antonio tonight. Cruz's supporters are gathering at the Old San Francisco Steakhouse, while O'Rourke's are gathering at the Palo Alto College's Performing Arts Center. Take a look inside:

The final debate?

Tuesday night's debate is second debate between the two candidates, and the last one scheduled before the Nov. 6 election. O'Rourke has planned a town hall in McAllen on Thursday, which is set to air on CNN, and Cruz's campaign staff said Tuesday that Cruz would be willing to participate. But a third event featuring both candidates hasn't been finalized.

The two held their first debate at SMU in Dallas last month, clashing over immigration, Trump and guns.

When they were asked to say something nice about each other, Cruz complimented O'Rourke for being passionate in his beliefs – much like Bernie Sanders, Cruz noted.

"True to form," O'Rourke responded.

Latest poll numbers

Tuesday night's debate comes on the heels of the latest Quinnipiac University poll, which last week showed that Cruz maintains a nine-point lead, 54 percent to 45 percent. That was the same margin Cruz held in the race when the first Quinnipiac Poll was released in September.

Here's a full breakdown of the poll results, via the Texas Tribune.

This is a live blog and will be updated continuously Tuesday night as The Texas Debate between U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke unfolds in San Antonio.

