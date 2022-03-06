Lopez was spotted in Atascosa County driving a 1999 white Chevy Silverado that was reported missing after the five people were found dead at the home on Highway 7.

Example video title will go here for this video

CENTERVILLE, Texas — Moments after authorities confirmed two adults and three children were found dead inside a Centerville home Thursday and they believed escaped Leon County inmate, Gonzalo Lopez, was the suspect, authorities confirmed Lopez was shot dead by Atascosa County officers.

According to Jason Clark, TDCJ Chief of Staff, Lopez was spotted in Atascosa County driving a 1999 white Chevy Silverado that was reported missing after the five people were found dead at the home on Highway 7.

Atascosa authorities were then involved in a chase with Lopez, which ended with his tires being spiked and he crashed, Clark said.

Once he crashed, Lopez got out of the vehicle with a firearm and engaged in a shootout with officers where he was ultimately shot and killed, Clark said.

No officers were hurt during this exchange.

"We are very saddened that the murders happened, but we are breathing a sigh of relief that Lopez will not be able to hurt anyone else," Clark said.

Story continues below.

BREAKING: Gonzalo Lopez got into a shootout with police in Atascosa County before being gunned down, putting a stop to his 3-week long escape. @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/UwIJFKmXy3 — Sara Wilson. 😘 (@ReneaReportsTV_) June 3, 2022

Earlier at 10 p.m., Clark held a news conference regarding the five people who were found dead in the Centerville home. He said their bodies were discovered after a resident called and requested a welfare check on a relative around 6 p.m.

Clark said authorities believe Lopez "broke into that residence and committed these murders" earlier Thursday because witnesses say they spotted them alive earlier that day.

What was reported missing was the Chevy, which they believed Lopez was driving. They warned the public that he was considered armed, dangerous and had no regard to human life.

Story continues below.

While investigating leads inside the search perimeter, law enforcement agencies received a call from an individual who became concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative. Law enforcement officers responded to the residence & discovered the bodies of 2 adults & 3 children pic.twitter.com/fv8omiorZ4 — TDCJ (@TDCJ) June 3, 2022

Lopez has been on the run since May 12 after escaping his shackles, fighting his way into the front of the prison bus and stabbing the driver in the hand, which is when he took control of the bus, authorities said.

After crashing the bus, Lopez was seen walking off into a wooded area on foot wearing an all-white prison uniform in Leon County near the Centerville area.

Authorities have been looking for Lopez in that area for over three weeks at the time of his killing.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will take over the investigation, Clark said.

Watch the first news conference below: