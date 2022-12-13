Waco Police asking for help locating missing girl

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ja'nessa Weeks-Spears, a 13-year-old child.
Waco PD describes Weeks-Spears as 5'3" in height, around 135 pounds. They said that she was last seen wearing wearing a plain black shirt, bright pink fur jacket, dark colored jeans and rainbow colored crocs. She is also reportedly wearing a gold headband and has her hair in a ponytail.
According to the department, Weeks-Spears was last seen in the 2000 block of Avondale Ave. around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. She is currently reported as a runaway child.
WPD is asking for help locating Ja'nessa and returning her to her family.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.
