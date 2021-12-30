Killeen Police open Florence Road after suicide attempt, individual in custody

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police say an alleged suicide attempt ended peacefully with no lives lost, was the cause of road closures earlier in the evening in the Florence Road area.
A Killeen PD spokesperson says police received a call about an individual that wanted to harm themselves and was possibly armed.
Killeen PD later updated their Facebook opening roadways.
It was reported earlier afternoon by Killeen PD via Facebook, there was an active situation in the area. Police asked the public to avoid and find alternate routes.
According to the Facebook page, these roadways were closed during the situation by police.
There is no other information to report at this time.