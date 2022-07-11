Authorities responding to officer-involved shooting in Troy

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene near Love's Travel Stop.

TROY, Texas — Multiple state and local law enforcement agencies are converging on a scene in Troy, after a reported officer-involved shooting.

The police presence is near Love's Travel Stop in Troy, off the IH-35 frontage road.

According to the authorities, at least one Temple police officer and one Troy police officer fired their weapons at a suspect after a pursuit that began in Hill County at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.

The shooting reportedly occurred around 8 p.m. on Church Ave. in Troy. Police say that no officers and no civilians were injured. The suspect has reportedly been taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with unspecified injuries.

6 News reporters confirm that multiple agencies are on the scene, including the Temple Police Department, Troy Fire Department, Bell County Sheriff's Department, and Texas DPS.

The Texas Rangers are currently on scene investigating the situation.

6 News will continue to give updates on the situation as more information becomes available.