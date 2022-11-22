One in custody after stabbing in Killeen, according to police

One suspect has been detained, and one was reportedly injured.

KILLEEN, Texas — One person is in the hospital after a stabbing in Killeen, says the Killeen Police Department.

According to KPD, officers were dispatched to the Killeen Mall shortly before 8 p.m. on Nov. 22 in response to a stabbing. Police say that they found a female victim at the scene who had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital where she is reportedly in stable condition.

The suspect of the stabbing was also reportedly found and detained by police, and has been taken to the Killeen City Jail.

KPD says that this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

No other information has been released at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.