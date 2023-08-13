x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Live_Breaking

Missing Dallas woman could be Waco, according to police

65-year-old Lela McKinney reportedly went missing from the Dallas area on Aug. 3. Police believe she may be in Waco.

More Videos

WACO, Texas — Have you seen this woman? 

The Waco Police Department is assisting the Dallas Police Department in the search for a missing woman.

Police said 65-year-old Lela McKinney was reported missing out of Dallas on Aug. 3. Dallas PD said they believe McKinney could be in the Waco area.

Police said McKinney stands around 5-feet-nine-inches tall.

Anyone who has seen McKinney or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

More from 6 News: 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out