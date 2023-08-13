Missing Dallas woman could be Waco, according to police

65-year-old Lela McKinney reportedly went missing from the Dallas area on Aug. 3. Police believe she may be in Waco.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WACO, Texas — Have you seen this woman?

The Waco Police Department is assisting the Dallas Police Department in the search for a missing woman.

Police said 65-year-old Lela McKinney was reported missing out of Dallas on Aug. 3. Dallas PD said they believe McKinney could be in the Waco area.

Police said McKinney stands around 5-feet-nine-inches tall.

Anyone who has seen McKinney or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.