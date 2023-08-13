Missing Dallas woman could be Waco, according to police

WACO, Texas — Have you seen this woman?
The Waco Police Department is assisting the Dallas Police Department in the search for a missing woman.
Police said 65-year-old Lela McKinney was reported missing out of Dallas on Aug. 3. Dallas PD said they believe McKinney could be in the Waco area.
Police said McKinney stands around 5-feet-nine-inches tall.
Anyone who has seen McKinney or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.
