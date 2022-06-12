Structure fire at Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce

The Killeen Fire Department reported that an exterior fire began in porta-johns near the building and spread into the attic.

KILLEEN, Texas — A fire has caused damages to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce building, says the Killeen Fire Department.

According to Killeen Fire Department Fire Chief James Kubinski, firefighters were dispatched to an outdoor fire at 6:43 on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a call from a member of the public.

Kubinksi said that units arrived on the scene of the fire within three minutes of the call, where they found that multiple portable toilets, A.K.A. port-potties, were on fire.

Kubinski stated that the porta-potties were up against the Chamber of Commerce building, and that the fire spread to an exterior wall of the building as well as the attic.

According to Kubinski, 23 firefighters responded to the fire in general, and they had the fire extinguished approximately 12 minutes after they arrived on scene.

“Due to the calls from citizens and the quick response from our firefighters, damage was contained,” Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said. “While the damage is significant, it could have been just worst.”

Kubinski reported that the fire damaged the exterior wall of the 100 year old building, as well the attic where the fire had spread. He also stated that the interior of the building had suffered significant smoke damage, but had mostly not been damaged by the fire.

Of the seven porta-potties that were along the side of the building, only one and half of another one are still standing, said Kubinski. He said that the department believes the fire began on the outside of the building, in or near the porta-potties.

According to Kubinski, the building was not occupied at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Kubinski has asked anyone with information to contact the Killeen Fire Department at 254-501-7660.