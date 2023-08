9-year-old Memphis Clemmens was reportedly last seen between 2:30 and 3 p.m. on Aug. 9.

TEMPLE, Texas — Have you seen this boy?

The Temple Police Department is trying to locate a missing 9-year-old boy.

According to TPD, 9-year-old Memphis Clemmens was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 9 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the area of Midway Drive.

Clemmens was reportedly last seen wearing blue shorts, a t-shirt and was carrying a suitcase.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

