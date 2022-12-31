South Carolina man missing in Waco, says Waco PD

Benjamin Stocum was reported as a missing person on Dec. 31.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for any information on a missing man.

Benjamin Stocum was reported to Waco PD as a missing person on Dec. 31, said the department.

According to Waco PD, Stocum had lived in Waco until early December of 2022, and was expected to arrive back home with his family in South Carolina by Christmas, but he reportedly never showed up.

No last known location has been given.

Waco PD is asking anyone with information to contact the department at 254-750-7611.

