KILLEEN, Texas — Students' summers are already coming to a close. That means back to school and time to restock on supplies. A church in Killeen wanted to lighten the burden, by donating free school supplies to the community.

The Church of the Deliverance bought 925 backpacks and filled them with school supplies. On Saturday, they spent a portion of the day handing them out to community members. The bags were broken up by grade and were filled with all the necessities for the school year.

"Just to see a shift in the confidence of that student, it's a big difference. It makes me proud to be able to serve families in that capacity," Victoria Davis, a coordinator for the event, said.

According to Davis, the supplies were bought with donations from the church and individual donors.