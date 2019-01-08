TEXAS, USA — Football season is right around the corner and with temperatures hovering near 100°, it can be concerning for players spending hours in the heat.

"Your preparation starts during the summer," Troy head coach Ronnie Porter said. "You hope that your kids aren't staying inside all day long, that they are getting out in the heat and getting used to it a little bit."

Coaches across Central Texas are paying attention to the signs and symptoms of heat related illnesses while their teams practice.

"It's got to be a priority you know with your heat prevention," Salado head coach Alan Haire said.

According to Baylor Scott and White, heat related illness is very common in Texas. Signs to be on the lookout for are dizziness, fatigue, excessive sweating and a fast heart rate.

To avoid the symptoms, take frequent breaks when doing activities outdoors and staying hydrated. Local coaches say they are making an effort to follow these tips.

"First priority is to make sure our kids are safe," Belton head coach Sam Skidmore said. "You know that's our only priority."