Local fraternity gives back by mentoring young men across Central Texas

They spoke with Texas Today anchor Jasmin Caldwell about how the Killeen-Fort Hood Kappa League program helps to empower at-risk youth in the community. The program also help kids make positive life choices that may enable them.

"It's very important to have mentorship as we guide them on their path to success. We align them with brothers in our chapters in various fields. If they have aspirations to be an attorney, we align them with an attorney in the chapter. We just try to give them that extra step to give them a jump on life to be successful moving forward," said Kappa Alpha Psi member Dee Jenkins.