CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community is mourning the death of a 7 year veteran of the Corpus Christi Police Department who was killed last night while investigating a traffic accident.

This is Alan McCollum, who was honored for helping save the life of a man pulled from a burning wreck along Highway 358 on New Year's Day a year ago.

CCPD

Police say Officer Alan McCollum, Officer Michael Love and a third unidentified officer conducted a traffic stop on Highway 358 near Kostoryz. Officials say officers stopped the car on the highway under suspicion of racing.

The three officers were out of their marked units and investigating the case when a car driven by 26-year-old Brandon Portillo hit the officers and their cars.

Officer McCollum died of his injuries. Officer Love is in the hospital recovering.

Portillo was taken to the hospital where investigators obtained a warrant to test his blood alcohol content level.

At this time, Portillo has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and driving with a suspended license.

In the 2019 New Year's Day accident, McCollum was one of 9 officers who risked their safety by pushing an overturned car that was on fire onto its wheels.

They were then able to release the passenger before the car was engulfed in flames.

For their actions, McCollum and the other eight officers were awarded the Corpus Christi Police Department's Life-Saving Award.

McCollum was a graduate of the 71st session of the Corpus Christi Police Academy from August 9, 2013.

"Officer McCollum was a twenty-one-year highly decorated Veteran of the United States Army. Officer McCollum was awarded numerous decorations, medals, badges, citations, campaign ribbons; to include being a recipient of the Bronze Star," stated police officers.

Officer McCollum was a valued member CCPD's Honor Guard, the SWAT Team, and earned a life-saving award.

Officer McCollum is survived by his wife and three children.

