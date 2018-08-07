KILLEEN — Fifty local immigrants are now one step closer to becoming a U.S. citizen. Those legal immigrants and their families joined together at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Killeen Saturday afternoon for their citizenship class graduation ceremony. It was a day immigrant Mayra Deanda has been looking forward to for a long time.

" I'm very excited" Deanda said. "Getting here, I didn't know what to expect... you really had to dig into the American history."

Lulac Council 4535 offers the class every year. Instructor and Lulac Treasurer Raul Villaronga said the 15-week course started out with 60 people and 50 continued all the way until graduation. Of that group, around 24 were eligible to take the citizenship class in their native language, Spanish, because they had been in the county 15 years and were over fifty years of age. The other class members had to learn, or brush up on, their English as part of the class.

"Our course, in addition to teaching civics, also teaches English as a second language," Villaronga said. "For those that are not fluent in English, it is very difficult."

After graduating, the students then have to fill out form the N-400 Application for Naturalization and pay a fee of around $750. After that, they have to pass a background check, take a test, and go though an interview in San Antonio.

The students came to the United States of America from multiple countries including Mexico, Honduras, Poland, Panama, and Guatemala.

Anyone interested in joining a class can to so on the Lulac 4535 website.

