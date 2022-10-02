x
Hewitt man killed in head-on crash in East Texas

The crash remains under investigation.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two others were injured following a crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were called to a crash on SH 110, just north of Tyler. 

The preliminary investigation revealed a Ford driven by Nicholas R. Agustin, 19, of Tyler, was traveling south on SH 110 when he lost control, entered the northbound lane and struck a Honda, driven by Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway.

Agustin was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Thomas was taken to a Tyler medical center with serious injuries. A passenger in Thomas’ vehicle, identified as David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

