1 dead after being struck while standing outside car on highway

The crash happened around 4:06 a.m. on the 16900 block of State Highway 195, according to police.

KILLEEN, Texas — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash that occurred early Sunday morning on SH 195, according to the Killeen Police.

The crash happened around 4:06 a.m. on the 16900 block of State Highway 195, according to police.

Brandon William Cepeda, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they found Cepeda's body in the center median area of SH 195 when they arrived to the scene.

Upon investigation, police learned that Cepeda's grey 2005 Infiniti G35 was disabled in the outside lane of SH 195 going north, north of the Lampasas River overpass, per police.

Police believe that Cepeda got out the car and was standing near the vehicle in the roadway.

Police also believe a grey 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling north in the outside lane of SH 195 before it collided with Cepeda and his vehicle.

KPD said, after the initial impact, the grey Hyundai crossed over the center median and came to a rest facing north in the lanes of SH 195 going south.

Police did not release the name of the Hyundai driver.

The driver was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.