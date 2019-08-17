WEST, Texas — One person was killed Friday in a crash in West.

Just before 11 p.m., the driver of a Dodge pickup truck towing a trailer merged from the right lane of I-35 south near mile marker 354 to the middle lane and slowed down for traffic, investigators said. A Chevrolet crashed into the back of the trailer and got stuck underneath. Then, another vehicle crashed into the back of the Chevrolet. All the vehicles burst in flames, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the Chevrolet, who has not yet been identified, died.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation in to the crash is ongoing. Charges are possible, investigator said.

