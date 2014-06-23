1 dead, another hospitalized after a shooting at a Waco apartment complex

The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of West Waco Drive, according to Waco PD.

WACO, Texas — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon in Waco, according to the Waco Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of West Waco Drive, according to Waco PD.

Police say when they arrived to the scene they found the two individuals with gunshot wounds.

The 51-year-old male was taken to Baylor Scott and White at Hillcrest Hospital to receive medical treatment, per the police.

Waco PD said the 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names have been released at this time.