NOLANVILLE, Texas — A man died in Nolanville Sunday around 4 p.m. after being involved in a single-vehicle crash.

Officials said officers found the 59-year-old driver unresponsive in the 900 block on the westbound service road of I-14.

First responders treated the victim but were unable to revive him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:45 that afternoon.

The investigation into this accident is ongoing.

