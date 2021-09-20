Sunday night's shooting death marks 13th homicide for Waco this year

Israel Martinez, 22, was found dead at the 2200 block of Gurley Avenue, according to police.

WACO, Texas — A Waco man was found dead with a gunshot wound Sunday night, according to the Waco Police Department.

According to police, Waco PD were initially called out at around 10:20 p.m. about a gunshot and when they arrived, Martinez was found dead.

"This is our 13th criminal homicide in 2021. There have been arrests made in six of the homicides, while five, including this case, are under investigation. In the remaining two homicides, the suspects are deceased," said Waco PD.

The Waco PD say there have been no arrest made and this investigation is ongoing.