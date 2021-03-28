1 dead, tornado damage reported in Panola County

Officials are reporting that a Deadwood woman died when a tree fell on her home during the storm.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A woman died and at least two other people were injured Saturday night when a tornado hit Panola County, the Panola County Sheriff's Office said.

Chief Deputy Jeff Ivy said a Deadwood woman died when a tree fell on her home during the storm. The woman's name has not yet been released.

East Texas Tornado Damage | March 28, 2021 1/27

2/27

3/27

4/27

5/27

6/27

7/27

8/27

9/27

10/27

11/27

12/27

13/27

14/27

15/27

16/27

17/27

18/27

19/27

20/27

21/27

22/27

23/27

24/27

25/27

26/27

27/27 1 / 27

Ivy said two other people were injured when a tree fell on top of a vehicle trying to leave the home and get away from the storm. Ivy said one person's injuries were minor and the other person has been taken to Willis Knighten Pierremont in Shreveport.