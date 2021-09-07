1 dead, multiple injured in 6-vehicle crash in Belton

One driver didn't notice the back-up caused by construction and hit the traffic head-on at full speed, which caused a "six-vehicle chain reaction."

BELTON, Texas — The video above was posted early July 2021.

One person is dead and multiple people are injured after a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 going northbound near Shanklin Road Tuesday morning, according to Texas DPS spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko.

Washko said just before 11 a.m., TxDOT had the northbound lanes closed down to one lane for emergency construction. This caused a several mile backup, he said.

Washko said one driver didn't notice the back-up and hit the traffic head-on at full speed, which caused a "six-vehicle chain reaction."

A total of 12 people were involved and at least five people were transported to a nearby hospital. One of the people involved died, Washko said.

The highway was closed for nearly three hours.

No other information was released at this time.