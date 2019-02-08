HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — One person was flown to the hospital and one other was taken by ambulance after a three-vehicle crash in Harker Heights Thursday afternoon, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of FM 3219 FM 439 just before 5 p.m. when a car and truck collided and struck a third car.

The person who was flown to the hospital suffered serious injuries. The one who was taken by ambulance had only minor injuries, according to the fire department.

A woman and her two children were in the third car and were not injured, fire officials said.

HHFD, the Department of Public Safety, Bell County Sheriff's Office and Bell County Constables responded to the scene.

