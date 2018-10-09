WACO, Texas — At least one person was injured Monday during a shooting in Waco, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 2800 block of Summer Avenue.

Police said they believe the victim was attacked and shot by two men who may have been trying to rob him.

The victim ran and hid behind a nearby house and the residents called 911, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Officials said he was “conscious and breathing,” but his condition was not immediately known.

Both men got away before police arrived, investigators said.

According to police, the suspects are black men in their early 20s. One of the men was wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, and the other man was wearing a red and black shirt with black pants, police said.

Neighbors told Channel 6 they heard a crash before the gunfire and around nine shots were fired.

Police said officers at the scene found a vehicle in the road that had been severely damaged and another car on the side of the road that had also been damaged. Channel 6 reporter Andrew Moore said the car on the side of the road appeared as if it had been struck on the side.

Investigators said they found several shell casing in the street and bullet holes in one of the cars and a nearby house.

Police said the individuals may have taken items out of a gray car before leaving the scene, but have not released what was taken.

Several police officers and a K-9 unit searched for the two suspects, but were not able to find them.

