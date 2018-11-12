WACO, Texas — The plea deal that kept a former Baylor fraternity president, who was facing a rape charge, out of jail has received national attention, but the case may be far from over.
The woman who claimed Jacob Anderson raped her is now gearing up for a civil suit for more than a million dollars.
On Monday, 19th District Court Judge Ralph Strother accepted the plea deal that sentenced Anderson to three years probation and avoid jail time, in exchange for pleading no contest to a reduced charge.
The news was met with outrage by many, including the plaintiff who said she felt like she was denied her day in court.
In a civil suit, Anderson's accuser is seeking damages of more than $1 million. The suit initially listed Anderson, five of his fraternity brothers, the National Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, Baylor's chapter of Phi Delta Theta and a woman who owns the home where Anderson's accuser claims the rape took place.
A copy of the suit filed on Feb. 19, lists 26 defendants:
- Jacob Walter Anderson
- Matthew Donaldson
- John Cabot
- Spencer Flora
- Dusty Wright
- Derek John Williams
- Daniel Marc De Simon
- Ethan Reid Mason
- Addison Rodriguez
- Colin Christopher Ruska
- Landon Joseph Belcher
- Riley Hale
- Blake Berry
- Clark Russel Quisenberry
- Parker Kennemer
- Jordan Dawsey
- Mark Allen Garrison
- Adam Livchak
- Graham Patrick Bates
- Hilton Hatch Howell III
- Martin Conner
- Jason Czarnecki
- Jennette Hunicutt
- Phi Delta Theta Fraternity
- Phi Delta Theta- Texas Lambada Chapter
The lawsuit said that the fraternity failed to have adequate policies and procedures in place to monitor their guests' alcohol consumption. It also said it failed to properly, and in a timely fashion, report claims of sexual assault.
The suit also points out that Baylor prohibits fraternity houses on campus. The party where the woman claimed the sexual assault happened was held at the "Phi Delt Ranch," a house Jennette Hunicutt, who is also being sued, owns.
The lawsuit claims Hunicutt knew members of Phi Delta Theta occupied and used the house as a fraternity house in violation of Baylor's policy.
You can read the full lawsuit below:
Civil suit against Jacob Anderson and Baylor Phi Delta Theta by KCEN Channel 6 on Scribd
