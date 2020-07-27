$1 Million winning lotto ticket sold in Holland

A Holland resident became the second Central Texan to win $1 million from the Texas Lottery in the last two weeks.

The winning ticket was sold at Guy's Quick Stop at 100 S. Franklin St. in Holland. The winner chose to remain anonymous, the commission said. The ticket was one of three $1 million prizes.

The lottery commission said a Killeen resident won $1 million in the $200 million dollar cash explosion game on July 16.