$1 Million winning lotto ticket sold in Holland

A Holland resident became the second Central Texan to win $1 million from the Texas Lottery in the last two weeks.
Credit: Texas Lottery Commission
Image of Texas lottery game Money

HOLLAND, Texas — A second person from Central Texas won $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game called Money, the Texas Lottery Commission announced Monday.

The winning ticket was sold at Guy's Quick Stop at 100 S. Franklin St. in Holland. The winner chose to remain anonymous, the commission said. The ticket was one of three $1 million prizes.

The lottery commission said a Killeen resident won $1 million in the $200 million dollar cash explosion game on July 16.

The Texas Lottery has generated more than $31 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $65 billion in prizes, according to the commission.