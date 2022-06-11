1 person dead after car accident on IH-35 in Temple

Police said they were dispatched around 9:09 p.m. to a wrong-way reckless driver on the interstate.

TEMPLE, Texas — One person is dead after a car wreck on IH-35 Friday night, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police said they were dispatched around 9:09 p.m. to a wrong-way reckless driver on the interstate. When they arrived to I-35 near exit 297, they found the driver dead.

The driver struck a vehicle traveling north carrying a mother and her three sons. They were all transported to Baylor Scott and White Children's Hospital with unknown injuries.

An autopsy has been ordered for the deceased.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.