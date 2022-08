As of now, authorities say over ten acres have burned as crews work to put the fire out.

SALADO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting a fire in Salado. Named the Mill Creek Fire, it's located off of Royal Ridge Drive.

As of now, authorities say over ten acres have burned with 15 homes threatened in the area.

The fire hasn't progressed but so far zero of it has been contained, according to reports. Texas A&M Forest Service is joined by the Bell County Strike Team in efforts to reduce the fire.

