GATESVILLE, Texas —

A 10-year-old child died on Sunday after a fire in Gatesville. Gatesville Police, Fire, and Emergency Medical Service personnel were dispatched to the 100 Block of Oak Lane around midnight on Sunday.

The child, Cheyenne Harrington was inside the home at the time of the fire and later died at a hospital in Temple.

An autopsy has been ordered.

You you would like to help the family in their time of need, you can donate to their GoFundMe page.

