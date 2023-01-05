10-year-old Marlin ISD student dies over weekend

Donte Trotter was a fifth grade student at Marlin Elementary School who was passionate about drumline, according to family and friends.

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin ISD announced the death of one of its elementary school students, Donte Trotter, 10, on Monday.

Trotter was a fifth grade student at Marlin Elementary School. He died on Saturday, April 29 due to an asthma attack, Trotter's mom, Latrice Sanders, told 6 News.

"Our hearts are with his family, friends, and all those affected by this devastating loss. We will always remember the joyful impact Donte had on Marlin ISD as a student, friend, and drummer," the district said in a statement.

Trotter's drum instructor, DeAundre James said Trotter, or "Tae Tae," was a talented and passionate snare drummer in drumline.

"He was such a burst of energy in the drumline... Definitely a great kid," James wrote.

Marlin ISD said it will provide support for students, staff and community members. It also said it "will continue to work closely with our staff members to ensure that the necessary support is provided."

