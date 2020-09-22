100 Club Heart of Texas helps family of deputy who died from COVID-19

The local 100 Club is working closely with Law Enforcement to meet the immediate needs of Deputy Chris (Koogle) Smith's Family.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Deputy Chris (Koogle) Smith of the Mclennan County Sheriffs Office passed Monday, one week after he learned that he had a work-related exposure to COVID-19, according to the 100 Club Heart of Texas.

The 100 Club Heart of Texas learned of his death Monday morning from Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

The 100 Club Heart of Texas and its Board of Directors have set up for the community to directly contribute to the family of Smith. All proceeds collected will be directed to his next of kin.

The 100 Club Heart of Texas is providing three avenues in which the community can provide a non-taxable donation to assist this family in the longterm:

The community can make direct donations by visiting the 100 Club website. The club asks that you use the donate button on the top of the main page to choose how you would like to support. Donating directly to the 100 Club HOT/ Deputy Chris Smith at any branch location for First National Bank of Central Texas. You may also mail in your contribution to 100 Club Heart of Texas PO Box 21990 Waco, TX 76702-1990, and become an annual member for all local first responders in your 100 Club Heart of Texas region.

“Our hearts go out to Mrs. Smith and the rest of their family. We ask that our community pray for the Smith family and his law enforcement family as they grieve the loss of this community servant. We hope that our community will stand together as we support his family through this tragedy," Heart of Texas 100 Club Executive Director Sandy Pechacek said.