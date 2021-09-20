116 Belton ISD students nationally recognized for high scores on AP exams

The students were recognized by the College Board for their college-level achievement.

BELTON, Texas — One-hundred and sixteen Belton ISD students received national recognition for their top scores on the Advance Placement (AP) exams taken in the spring, according to the Belton ISD.

“Advanced Placement classes are an academically challenging environment,” said Tiffany Sommerfeld, director of academic advising and counseling. “The goal of these courses is to help prepare our students for the college experience. These recognitions spotlight the hours and hours of preparation and studying that our students and teachers put in. We are always so proud of their efforts and especially when those efforts are acknowledged by a national organization.”

The College Board recognizes students each year in four categories: AP Scholar, AP Scholar with Honor, AP Scholar with Distinction and National AP Scholar.

“It’s a testament to the quality of both our students and teachers to have so many students earn this recognition,” Sommerfeld said.