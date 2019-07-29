WACO, Texas — The demolition of the 11th and 12th street bride in Waco is expected to be completed this week, according to TxDOT.

Crews will begin the beam removal and there will be some road closures in the area.

The work will begin on the frontage road, then the south and northbound lanes, and it will finish at the northbound frontage road.

If you drive through that area for your morning commute, you should plan to take alternate routes.

The I-35 southbound frontage road near 10th to 18th Street will be closed. Traffic will be directed onto the main lanes at University Parks Drive and you will be able to exit at 17th and 18th Streets, which is exit 334. Local traffic can use the frontage road up to 10th Street.

Road closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

