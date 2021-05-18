12-to-15-year-olds can get COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Hood hospital

Pfizer’s clinic trials involving 12- to 15-year-olds showed 100% efficacy, robust antibody responses and no serious side effects.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center announced that COVID-19 vaccine doses of Pfizer will be available Wednesday, May 19, for eligible beneficiaries ages 12 to 15.

Their first appointment can be scheduled online at www.tricareonline.com or by phone through the Patient Appointment Line at (254) 288-8888, which is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

There are no walk-in appointments available. Beneficiaries are asked to bring a valid DOD ID card and their CDC vaccination card if receiving a second dose.

The vaccination site is located at the Abrams gym, building 23001, on 62nd Street and Support Avenue. It's open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pfizer’s clinic trials involving 12- to 15-year-olds showed 100% efficacy, robust antibody responses and no serious side effects, health officials say.