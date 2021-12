The China Spring girl was riding her bike in Waco when she was hit.

WACO, Texas — Waco police said Wednesday that a 12-year-old who was hit by a pickup truck while riding her bicycle had died in the hospital.

Police identified the girl as Alina Miller of China Spring.

Police said Miller was riding south on Salem Way when she was hit by the truck going west on Orchid Lane around 4 p.m. Tuesday.