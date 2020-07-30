$12,000 of cocaine located during traffic stop in Salado, driver arrested

The driver, identified as Francisco Hedfelt from Edinburg, was also found to have a felony warrant for his arrest in Hays County for burglary of a habitation.

SALADO, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Interdiction Unit did a traffic stop on North Bound IH 35 in Salado on Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. and the Temple Police Department K9 unit was requested at this stop.

After a positive alert from the K9, officers search the vehicle and 12.2 oz of Cocaine (Street Value $12,200) was found along with 1.5 grams of crack cocaine.

The driver, identified as Francisco Hedfelt from Edinburg, was found to have a felony warrant for his arrest in Hays County for burglary of a habitation.

Hedfelt and a passenger of the vehicle were taken to the Bell County Jail without incident. Charges are pending.