A historic Central Texas church that was on the verge of closing was saved by a vote from members of its congregation on Sunday.

Axtell Baptist Church was formed on May 19, 1895, but a decline in membership caused the church to face the possibility of closing.

The church has 100 people on the roster but only 20 to 30 people show up for church each Sunday, which means less tithing and less money.

"People in the pews each Sunday have gotten smaller and smaller, which means it makes it more difficult for us to pay our bills,” church clerk Lisa Lide said.

According to Lide, the deacons called for a vote last week to close the church.

"But the conclusion of the vote was to keep the church open,” she said.

Lide said blessings started to pour in from not only a handful of Central Texas churches and preachers who were willing to preach for free but also the Southern Baptist Convention.

"If we choose to go that way, they will come in, help up us get a pastor, pay the pastor and help us financially,” Lide said.

Staying open also means the church can continue to help families in need.

"I didn’t want our food pantry to close. I was fighting for my families. That ministry is extremely important to me,” Lides said.

She said the church has some healing to do.

"I do believe our church is full of good Christians, and I do believe we will listen to our God," Lide said.

The next step for members of Axtell Baptist Church is to find a permanent pastor.

