With Memorial Day weekend being the unofficial start of summer, and temperatures on the rise, many of us are looking for ways to stay cool.

So, we started this list of local pools, splash pads and water parks, where you can have hours of fun in the sun.

Get this, you don’t even have to spend a lot of money because some of these places are free!

Here’s where you can find some of them:

TEMPLE

The city's public splash pads open the first weekend in May and close in early October from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., the city of Temple website said.

People of all ages are welcome to enjoy free fun.

The surfaces of the splash pads are slip-resistant and non-porous and there is no standing water, which makes the park safe, the website said. The pads also have a re-circulating feature that cleans the water and then reuses it so that very little water is used.

Ferguson Park Splash Pad

1203 E. Adams

The 10-acre park offers not only a splash pad but two baseball fields, four picnic tables, three barbecue grills, two picnic pavilions, and a playground.

Jaycee Park Splash Pad

2302 W. Avenue Z

Jaycee Park has a trail, exercise stations, pergolas, benches, a pavilion, and a sports court to go along with its space-themed splash pad.

Miller Park Splash Pad

1919 N. 1st Street

The 30-acre park also has a playground, a .75 mile trail with 10 fitness stations, Backstops Lake/pond, three barbeque grills, three picnic pavilions, and two soccer goals.

West Temple Park Splash Pad

121 S. Montpark Road

The playground, sand volleyball court, 1-mile trail, basketball court, two picnic shelters, two backstops, eight barbecue grills, two picnic pavilions, and four soccer goals sit on 30 acres of land.

Lions Junction Family Water Park

5000 S 5th St

The community park offers a variety of kid-friendly water-based activities from slides to pools. It opens Memorial Day weekend Saturday through Monday and reopens June 1. The hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and noon until 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission starts at $5.

Summit Pool

620 Fryers Creek Circle

This community pool is open for Memorial Day weekend Saturday through Monday only, according to the city website.

Summit pool is a members-only pool. Here's where you can find out how to become a member and membership pricing.

Clark Pool

1808 Curtis B. Elliott Drive

The pool opens on Memorial Day and then for the regular season on June 1. The hours are Tuesday through Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

Admission is $1 for children and $2 for adults.

Walker Pool

2603 N 3rd Street

Walker pool opens Memorial Day and then for the regular season on June 1. The hours are Tuesday through Thursday from noon until 5 p.m., Friday from noon until 6:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5:30 p.m.

Admission is $2 for children and $3 for adults.

Waco

There are six free spray pads in parks around Waco:

Cameron Park (2200 Cameron Park Dr.)

Chapel Park (9420 Chapel Rd.)

Dewey Park (925 North 9th St.)

Kendrick Park (4011 Bagby)

Mountainview Park (2325 Mountainview)

Oscar DuConge (1707 JJ Flewellen)

The splash pads are open during park hours from September to June.

Killeen

Killeen Family Aquatics Center

1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop

The Killeen Family Aquatics Center features water slides, spray grounds, a bath house, lap pool and more.

Long Branch Park Pool

1101 Branch Dr.

Long Branch Park will be open for the weekend of May 25, and will reopen June 1 - Aug. 17. From Aug. 17- Sept. 2 it will be open only for weekends.

Daily admission for the park is as follows:

Children (3-year-olds and younger): Free

(3-year-olds and younger): Free Youths (4 to 16-year-olds): $2

(4 to 16-year-olds): $2 Adults (17 to 54-year-olds): $3

(17 to 54-year-olds): $3 Seniors (55-year-olds and older): $2

Season passes are also available for purchase. Youth and senior passes cost $35. Adult passes are $60.

Children younger than 17 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older.