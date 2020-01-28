MEXIA, Texas — Mexia police said a boy who went missing on Monday was found safe Tuesday morning.

Josiah Zvytovsky, 13, had last been seen at a Dollar General in Mexia.

Mexia police posted his picture to its Facebook page around 8 a.m. and just two hours later he had been found safe. Police did not say where he was found.

Popular stories on KCENTV.COM

'Your parents should have put you in counseling' | Judge rips into former Texas State student who killed Temple grandmother in hit-and-run

Up-and-coming North Texas bull rider loses life doing what he loved