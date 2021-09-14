13-year-old Waco student named finalist in national STEM competition

Gabriela Guerra Sanchez is one of 30 finalists in the Broadcom MASTERS' premier middle school competition for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

WACO, Texas — A 13-year-old Waco student was named one of the most promising middle school science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) students in the country, according to officials.

Gabriela Guerra Sanchez is one of 30 finalists in the Broadcom MASTERS' premier middle school competition for STEM, according to officials.

Sanchez conducted research on how different styles of background music affected a visitor’s visual perception of an abstract painting, said officials.

Her project is called "Can You Hear That? What Do You See?"

Officials say the finalists will compete for more than $100,000 in awards.

Below is a photo of the 30 finalists.

"This year’s top 30 finalists demonstrate incredible resilience and passion in the face of an unprecedented pandemic as they’ve continued to conduct STEM research topics they are passionate about," said officials.