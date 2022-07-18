Hempel Drive Fire burns 15 acres in Coryell County; 0% contained

The fire reportedly destroyed a home, two vehicles and a horse trailer while two homes received minor damage.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — A 15-acre fire that is burning in Coryell County is 0% contained, according to Texas A&M's Forest Service (TAMFS)

TAMFS said the fire started at 750 Hempel Drive in Copperas Cove. Per a government incident report site, the fire destroyed a home, two vehicles and a horse trailer while two homes received minor damage.

The incident report also says any further progression of the fire was stopped by responding crews.

No other information was released.

